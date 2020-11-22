$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $13.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.01 on Thursday. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $5,214,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

