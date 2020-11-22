$33.99 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report sales of $33.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.75 million to $50.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,368.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $251.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.66 million to $268.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $77.19 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $98.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a market cap of $775.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,104,000 after purchasing an additional 265,245 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 866,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 173.0% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 559,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after acquiring an additional 354,700 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

