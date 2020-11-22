3,550 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,550 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 750,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,991 shares of company stock worth $72,461,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

