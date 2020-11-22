360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Update

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the October 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. On average, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,387,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,975,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,581 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,837,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 4,118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 744,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

