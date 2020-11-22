37,077 Shares in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,077 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Forterra as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Forterra by 22.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 609,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Forterra in the second quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Forterra by 26.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Forterra by 45.1% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 337,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 245,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 91,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

