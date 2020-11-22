3,791 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.09.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

