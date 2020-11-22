3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DDDX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. 3DX Industries has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get 3DX Industries alerts:

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.