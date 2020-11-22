$4.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report sales of $4.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.04 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $16.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $16.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.