$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce sales of $4.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.99 billion and the highest is $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $15.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $17.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.59 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $340,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

