45,998 Shares in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $3,638,460.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $202,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

