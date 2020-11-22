48,000 Shares in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vedanta by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Vedanta by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vedanta by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vedanta by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Vedanta Limited has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.3%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

