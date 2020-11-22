49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) Shares Down 13%

49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR)’s stock price was down 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 125,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 128,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and a PE ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

