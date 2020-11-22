5,224 Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,709,000 after buying an additional 876,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fortis by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,454,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,665,000 after purchasing an additional 590,265 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,956,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 222,157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fortis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,977,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,858,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,368,000 after purchasing an additional 669,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

