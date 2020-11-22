635,858 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 635,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,978,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of PagSeguro Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS opened at $42.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.48. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $45.76.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Citigroup started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

