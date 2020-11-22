924 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $546.14 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $535.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,979 shares of company stock worth $29,438,386. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

