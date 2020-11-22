ABB Ltd Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABB in a report released on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABB. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ABB opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. ABB has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth about $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in ABB by 1,252.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.