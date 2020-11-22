Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,341.25

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,341.25 and traded as high as $1,426.00. Abcam plc (ABC.L) shares last traded at $1,418.00, with a volume of 201,160 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 236.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,371.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,341.25.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 19,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,499 ($19.58), for a total transaction of £291,285.68 ($380,566.61). Also, insider Giles Kerr acquired 1,025 shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,253 ($16.37) per share, for a total transaction of £12,843.25 ($16,779.79).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

