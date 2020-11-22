Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Sells $403,410.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABMD stock opened at $268.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.01 and a 200 day moving average of $264.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $319.19.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Abiomed by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 221,811 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 205,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.40.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

