ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 484,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 571,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 440.6 days.

Shares of ABMRF opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

