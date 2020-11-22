Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 150,316 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,316 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.10% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

