Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 176,150 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 176,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Commercial Metals worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. FMR LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,289 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 350,990 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after buying an additional 309,218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 250,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of CMC opened at $20.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.