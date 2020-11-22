Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 188,705 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,705 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.69% of Ooma worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 17.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the second quarter worth $187,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ooma in the second quarter worth $4,010,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Ooma in the second quarter worth $520,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.67 million, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

