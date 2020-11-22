Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,447 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Acuity Brands worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $109.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.