Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,447 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

NYSE AYI opened at $109.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

