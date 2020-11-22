Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 33,926 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,926 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,768,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 70,086 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,343,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 560,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.20. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $42.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

