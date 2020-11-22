Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.05.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,028 shares of company stock worth $22,126,271. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $192.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $215.83. The company has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

