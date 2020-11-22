Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 188,705 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 99.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ooma by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,888,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 481,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 56,976 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,010,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,112 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ooma by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OOMA stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

