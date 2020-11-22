Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 3,019 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

CBRE stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.