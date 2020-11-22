Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 4,028 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $215.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

