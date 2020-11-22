Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 49,806 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 538.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYBE shares. ValuEngine lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. CyberOptics Co. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $80,194.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

