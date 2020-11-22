Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 6,805 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 40.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in PayPal by 44.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 45.7% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 166,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,802,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Stephens raised their price objective on PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. 140166 raised their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $192.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $215.83. The firm has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.94 and its 200 day moving average is $179.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,028 shares of company stock worth $22,126,271. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.