Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 791,485 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 791,485 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.00% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NERV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $157.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.50. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

