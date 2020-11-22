Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 94.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 37.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

