Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $230,000. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $226,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

