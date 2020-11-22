Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.28% of Silicom worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Silicom by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicom alerts:

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

SILC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Silicom Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.