Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,475 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Super Micro Computer worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,701,904 shares in the company, valued at $201,057,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $374,950. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

