Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 173,694 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.69% of Kamada worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kamada by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kamada alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KMDA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.28. Kamada Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kamada Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.