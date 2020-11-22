Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,208 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ennis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $434.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.47. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $22.21.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

