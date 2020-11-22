Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,913 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of National Bank worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in National Bank by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 227,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 171,967 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 153,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Bank by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

