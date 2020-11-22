Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.04% of CyberOptics worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CyberOptics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CyberOptics by 538.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in CyberOptics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $25.95 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.27 million, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. Research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $80,194.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

