Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,552 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FMR LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after buying an additional 2,192,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 311,371 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,355,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of GIII opened at $21.43 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

