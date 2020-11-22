Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,629 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.57% of DSP Group worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in DSP Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DSP Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $378.73 million, a P/E ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

