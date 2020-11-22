Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

PM stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

