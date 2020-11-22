Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.88% of Telenav worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Telenav in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telenav by 21.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 170,616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Telenav by 49.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Telenav by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Telenav by 6.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Telenav alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TNAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on Telenav in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

TNAV opened at $4.76 on Friday. Telenav, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenav Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.