Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 145,499 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.43% of Orion Energy Systems worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $273.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.31 and a beta of 2.36.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on OESX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

