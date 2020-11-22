Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 73,709 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Kearny Financial worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 262,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 460,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 232,995 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

KRNY stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $894.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

