Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 73,709 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Kearny Financial worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 729.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

