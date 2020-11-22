Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

