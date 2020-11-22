Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $3,374,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 106,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

