Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,134 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $998,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,484. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

